Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2023: VIVE, ALKS, ADMA, XLV, IBB

January 17, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Tuesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.12%.

Viveve Medical (VIVE) was retreating by over 67% after saying topline results from a multicenter US study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the treatment for stress urinary incontinence in women "did not meet its primary endpoint." The company also said in a separate statement it approved a reduction in its workforce. Details of the cuts were not reported.

Alkermes (ALKS) was almost 5% higher after saying the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted an Innovation Passport designation to its mucosa melanoma drug nemvaleukin alfa.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) was advancing by more than 3% after saying it expects preliminary, unaudited Q4 revenue of approximately $49 million to $50 million, an increase of approximately 89% from Q4 of 2021.

