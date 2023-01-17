Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2023: EDSA, VIVE, ANGN, CLXT, CLLS

US Markets
Health care stocks continued to lose more ground Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index dropping 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) sinking 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was easing 0.1%.

In company news, Edesa Biotech (EDSA) fell over 43% after top-line data showed 2% and 0.2% formulations of its EB01 drug candidate failed to produce significant differences in patients with allergic contact dermatitis compared to a placebo during phase 2b testing. The results were further muddied by a cream containing 1% EB01 meeting the primary endpoint of the midstage trial, according to the company.

Viveve Medical (VIVE) tumbled nearly 71% after the medical device company said it was scrapping work on its system to treat stress urinary incontinence in women and laid off a significant portion of its workforce after the device did not meet its primary and several secondary endpoints in a US study. Viveve plans to explore options, including a potential sale or winding down operations.

Angion Biomedica (ANGN) dropped 27% after the small-molecule therapeutics company announced plans to merge with privately held Elicio Therapeutics through an all-stock transaction expected to provide Elicio shareholders with 65.5% of the combined company.

Calyxt (CLXT) nearly doubled in value after the synthetic biology company agreed to an all-stock buyout offer from Cibus Global, a precision gene-editing firm. The combined company is expecting to focus on developing next-generation plant breeding and agriculture-based gene editing.

