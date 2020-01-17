Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2020: SNCA,FTSV,AEMD

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.55%

PFE -0.37%

ABT +0.67%

MRK -0.29%

AMGN +0.22%

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling more than 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Seneca Biopharma (SNCA) almost tripled in price on Friday, rising more than 187% in recent trade, after the company said it was seeking partnership and business development opportunities for its NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, including specific collaborations in China or elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region to develop new treatments for chronic ischemic stroke.

In other sector news:

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV) climbed 15.5% after Oppenheimer Friday raised its price target for the immuno-oncology company to $60 share while keeping its outperform rating.

(-) Aethlon Medical (AEMD) slid 26.5% after the medical device company Friday priced a direct offering of nearly 1.9 million shares at $2 apiece, representing a 27.5% discount to the stock's most recent closing price. The instituional investors also received warrants to buy up to 942,689 additional shares, exercisable at $2.75 each and expiring in July 2025.

