US Markets
SNCA

Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2020: SNCA,FTSV,AEMD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.55%

PFE -0.37%

ABT +0.67%

MRK -0.29%

AMGN +0.22%

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling more than 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Seneca Biopharma (SNCA) almost tripled in price on Friday, rising more than 187% in recent trade, after the company said it was seeking partnership and business development opportunities for its NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, including specific collaborations in China or elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region to develop new treatments for chronic ischemic stroke.

In other sector news:

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV) climbed 15.5% after Oppenheimer Friday raised its price target for the immuno-oncology company to $60 share while keeping its outperform rating.

(-) Aethlon Medical (AEMD) slid 26.5% after the medical device company Friday priced a direct offering of nearly 1.9 million shares at $2 apiece, representing a 27.5% discount to the stock's most recent closing price. The instituional investors also received warrants to buy up to 942,689 additional shares, exercisable at $2.75 each and expiring in July 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNCA FTSV AEMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular