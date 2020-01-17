Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2020: FOMX,MNLO,SNCA,FTSV,AEMD

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.67%

PFE -0.23%

ABT +0.59%

MRK -0.18%

AMGN +0.11%

Health care stocks were narrowly higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 0.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) was ending little changed, easing from a 5.6% gain earlier Friday that followed the specialty drugmaker saying one of its largest shareholders, OrbiMed Advisors, plans to vote to approve its proposed merger with Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO), joining the company's top shareholder in favor of the deal. The companies in November announced an all-stock transaction, with plans to swap one Foamix share for 0.5924 of a Menlo share and resulting in Foamix investors owning 59% of the combined companies.

In other sector news:

(+) Seneca Biopharma (SNCA) was finishing about 28% higher after earlier more than tripling in price after the company said it was seeking partnership and business development opportunities for its NSI-566 stem cell therapy program, including specific collaborations in China or elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region to develop new treatments for chronic ischemic stroke.

(+) Forty Seven (FTSV) climbed 11% after Oppenheimer Friday raised its price target for the immuno-oncology company to $60 share while keeping its outperform rating.

(-) Aethlon Medical (AEMD) slid 27% after the medical device company Friday priced a direct offering of nearly 1.9 million shares at $2 apiece, representing a 27.5% discount to the stock's most recent closing price. The institutional investors also received warrants to buy up to 942,689 additional shares, exercisable at $2.75 each and expiring in July 2025.

