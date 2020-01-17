Health Care Sector Update for 01/17/2020: DRRX, ITRM, LLY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.27%

PFE: +0.10%

ABT: +0.26%

MRK: +0.46%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were mostly higher in Friday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Durect (DRRX), which was slipping more than 13% after saying an advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was split in its vote over the class 2 new-drug application resubmission for POSIMIR to treat post-surgical pain.

(-) Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) was declining by more than 10% after it unveiled plans to sell $52 million in notes to a group of new and existing investors.

In other sector news:

(+) Eli Lilly (LLY) plans to do roughly one $1 billion-to-$5 billion deal every quarter in 2020 to build up its product pipeline, Reuters reported, citing an interview with CFO John Smiley. Eli Lilly was marginally higher in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.