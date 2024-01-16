News & Insights

AZN

Health Care Sector Update for 01/16/2024: AZN, RNAZ, ICCM, XLV, IBB

January 16, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Health care stocks were slipping premarket Tuesday as the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently declining by 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.4%.

AstraZeneca (AZN) said it has not faced any supply disruptions so far due to Houthi militant attacks on ships in the Red Sea, Reuters reported, citing Ruud Dobber, business head for AstraZeneca's biopharmaceuticals unit. AstraZeneca was slipping past 3% pre-bell.

TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ) was shedding over 6% in value after saying it has taken additional steps in a previously announced restructuring to cut expenses and allow a "greater concentration" of resources on a planned phase 1 trial for lead candidate TTX-MC138.

IceCure Medical (ICCM) was up more than 3% after saying it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

