Health Care Sector Update for 01/16/2020: NTGN, BNTX, SXTC, TGTX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.22%

PFE: +0.07%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.24%

AMGN: +0.12%

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Neon Therapeutics (NTGN), which was surging more than 61% after BioNTech SE (BNTX) said it has agreed to acquire the company in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $67 million. BioNTech was up over 4% after the news.

(+) China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) was jumping by more than 52% after the China-based specialty pharmaceutical company reported that its DNA Exam Laboratory has been approved by the Jiangsu province Drug Administration (JSDA).

(+) TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was more than 3% higher after saying it has initiated a rolling submission of a new-drug application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for accelerated approval of umbralisib for patients with previously treated marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma (FL).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.