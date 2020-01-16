Health Care Sector Update for 01/16/2020: MRNA,FBIO,NTGN,BNTX

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.54%

PFE -0.75%

ABT +0.54%

MRK -0.24%

AMGN -0.30%

Health care stocks were edging higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing/falling about%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Moderna (MRNA) climbed over 4% after CEO Stephane Bancel said the company is trying to "make messenger RNA work safely in humans," which could create a "new class of medicines where we can go after cancer, infectious disease and many more," during a morning interview on CNBC with Jim Cramer.

In other sector news:

(+) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) rose 13% after its CUTX-101 drug candidate received a rare pediatric disease designation to treat Menkes disease, an X-linked recessive disorder characterized by stunted growth and nervous system deterioration mostly in younger males.

(+) Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) rose over 44% after agreeing to a $67 million, all-stock buyout offer from BioNTech SE (BNTX). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.063 of a BioNTech American depositary share for each Neon share they hold, valuing the target company at around $2.18 per share, or 43.6% above Wednesday's closing price for Neon shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.