Health Care Sector Update for 01/16/2020: HTBX,MRNA,FBIO,NTGN,BNTX

Health care stocks continue to edge higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising almost 03% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing about 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Heat Biologics (HTBX) at one point dropped 35% to an all-time low of 29 cents each after the immunotherapy Thursday priced a $7 million public offering of 20 million common shares at 35 cents apiece, representing a 20.5% discount to Wednesday's closing price. Investors also received a 14-month warrant to buy one-half of another share at 38.5 cents per share for each share they purchased in the original offering.

In other sector news:

(+) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) rose 17% after its CUTX-101 drug candidate received a rare pediatric disease designation to treat Menkes disease, an X-linked recessive disorder characterized by stunted growth and nervous system deterioration mostly in younger males.

(+) Moderna (MRNA) climbed over 3% after CEO Stephane Bancel said the company is trying to "make messenger RNA work safely in humans," which could create a "new class of medicines where we can go after cancer, infectious disease and many more," during a morning interview on CNBC with Jim Cramer.

(+) Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) rose over 39% after agreeing to a $67 million, all-stock buyout offer from BioNTech SE (BNTX). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will receive 0.063 of a BioNTech American depositary share for each Neon share they hold, valuing the target company at around $2.18 per share, or 43.6% above Wednesday's closing price for Neon shares.

