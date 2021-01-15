Health Care Sector Update for 01/15/2021: TLRY,APHA,FPRX,ACCD,NBTX,APHA.TO

Health care stocks held on for modest gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2% in late trade.

In company news, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 6.4% after its US affiliate late Thursday announced the availability of a generic version of the NuvaRing contraceptive device. The vaginal ring contains bioequivalents of etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol hormonal medications and is used by women to prevent pregnancy, generating more than $837 million in US yearly sales, according to IQVIA data.

Nanobiotix (NBTX) climbed 8.1% after reporting positive initial results showing more than 70% of patients with rectal cancer receiving intratumoral injections of its radiotherapy-activated NBTXR3 product candidate, together with concurrent chemotherapy, had objective tumor responses. NBTX3 also was well-tolerated at all dosing levels, with half of the 20 patients in the phase Ib/II trial receiving surgery also showing good tumor regression, it said.

Accolade (ACCD) rose more than 9% after the health-related software firm late Thursday announced its purchase of medical-decision support company Innovation Specialists for $230 million in cash and $130 million in stock. The current owners of Innovation Specialists also are eligible for another $100 million in Accolade stock based on the business hitting certain revenue milestones after the deal closes next month.

Among decliners, Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) was falling over 11% this afternoon, giving back a 6.5% gain that followed it saying a combination of chemotherapy and its Bemarituzumab inhibitor antibody met all three efficacy endpoints during phase II testing and showed "statistically significant and clinically meaningful" improvement in progression-free survival in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer compared with patients who received chemotherapy and a placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.