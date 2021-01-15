Health Care Sector Update for 01/15/2021: FPRX, NBTX, VBLT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Friday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was inactive, while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.40% in recent trading.

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) was climbing nearly 10% after saying the phase-two trial of its potential gastric cancer treatment Bemarituzumab met all three efficacy endpoints and demonstrated "statistically significant and clinically meaningful" improvements in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival and secondary endpoints of overall survival and overall response rate.

Nanobiotix (NBTX) was up more than 10% as it reported positive results from an early stage study conducted by its licensee PharmaEngine to test its NBTXR3 product as a potential treatment for rectal cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) was advancing more than 2% amid an ordinary share purchase agreement with Aspire Capital Fund. Under the Agreement, Aspire will purchase up to $20 million of the Vascular Biogenics's ordinary shares at VBL Therapeutics' discretion from time to time during a 30-month period at market prices.

