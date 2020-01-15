Health Care Sector Update for 01/15/2020: NKTR, NVCN, UNH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: +0.12%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were flat in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), which was down more than 10% after the company announced the withdrawal of its new drug application (NDA) for oxycodegol, its product candidate for chronic pain treatment.

(+) Neovasc (NVCN) was gaining more than 11% after it received an FDA Administrative Acceptance Review Notification for the Premarket Approval application (PMA) for its Neovasc Reducer medical device.

In other sector news:

(-) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was marginally declining after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.90 per share, up from $3.28 per share in the year-ago period and ahead of the consensus of $3.78 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.