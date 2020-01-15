Health Care Sector Update for 01/15/2020: BPMC,MDRX,OGI,OGI.TO,NKTR

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks eased from their prior gains, with the NYSE Health Care Index Wednesday climbing 1.0% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up just over 0.7% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was gaining nearly 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) climbed 4% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised its price target for the oncology drugmaker by $1 to $122 and reaffirmed its outperform rating for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Organigram Holdings (OGI) raced 43% higher after the Canadian cannabis company reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, posting a net loss of CAD0.01 per share for the three months ended Nov. 30, reversing a CAD0.20 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a CAD0.03 per share quarterly loss. Net revenue grew 102% over year-ago levels to CAD25.2 million, also breezing past the CAD19.5 million analyst mean.

(+) Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) climbed 1% after the electronic health records company Wednesday said it has extended partnership with PIH Health, which operates three hospitals in California, through 2025. Financial details of the contract extension were not disclosed.

(-) Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) slumped Wednesday, sinking 17% after a pair of FDA advisory panels late Tuesday unanimously recommended against approving the company's oxycodegol opiate drug candidate to treat chronic low back pain requiring daily medication. The Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products and the Drug Safety and Risk Management advisory committee cited a lack of data and worries over potential abuse.

