Health Care Sector Update for 01/14/2022: LMDX, CLSN, VYNE, DERM

MT Newswires
Health care stocks declined ahead of the opening bell on Friday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) dipped 0.8%, and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 1.4%

In company news, LumiraDx (LMDX) rose 1.2% after it said laboratory testing confirmed its SARS-CoV-2 antigen test can detect the omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Celsion (CLSN) slid 2.2% after on closing its registered direct offerings of 50,000 shares of series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 50,000 shares of series B convertible redeemable preferred stock, generating net proceeds of about $28.5 million.

Vyne Therapeutics (VYNE) fell 1.9% after slumping more than 21% a day earlier after striking a deal to sell its Molecule Stabilizing Technology franchise to Journey Medical (DERM) for $25 million. Shares of Journey Medical slumped 6.6%.

