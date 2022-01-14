US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/14/2022: BBLN,CRVS,AFIB

Contributor
MT Newswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 1.6%.

In company news, Babylon Holdings (BBLN) was falling 5.1%, reversing an early 3.6% gain that followed the digital health care company Friday raising its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $900 million to $1 billion, reflecting more than $80 million in revenue during January and the company signing new care agreements expected to add around 88,000 new members. Babylon had been projecting around $710 million in revenue this year while the Street was at $756.7 million, according to Capital IQ.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) slipped 1.4%. The biopharmaceutical company late Thursday said Chinese partner Angel Pharmaceuticals doses the first patient in a phase I/Ib trial of its CPI-818 drug candidate in patients with a variety of relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas.

Acutus Medical (AFIB) dropped almost 16% after Canaccord Genuity cut its stock rating for the medical device compan to hold from buy and slashed its price target for Acutus shares by $7 to $3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

