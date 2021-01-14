Health Care Sector Update for 01/14/2021: ORGO,CEMI,VIVE

Health care stocks were moderately higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 2.3%.

In company news, Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) Thursday topped $10 a share for the first time in almost two years, at one point climbing 43% to $10.51, after saying it enrolled the first patient in a phase III trial of its ReNu experimental therapy to manage symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. The primary efficacy endpoint of the study will measure the difference in pain after six months from baseline levels on the Western Ontario and McMaster Universities Osteoarthritis Index.

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) rose 12% after saying European regulators issued a CE mark for its DPP SARS-CoV-2 nasal swab test and its DPP SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG blood test used to detect the antibodies the body produces in response to a COVID-19 infection. The company Thursday also announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Luas Diagnostics for all of its products in the UK and Ireland.

Among decliners, Viveve Medical (VIVE) tumbled to a record low on Thursday, sinking over 24% to $3.03 a share after the women's health company priced an upsized $24 million public offering of more than 4.6 million class A units at $3.40 apiece and consisting of one common share and one five-year warrant to buy another share exercisable at $3.40 a share. The medical device company also issued nearly 2.5 units priced at $3.40 and consisting one Class C convertible preferred share and one five-year warrant exercisable at $3.40 per common share.

