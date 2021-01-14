Health Care Sector Update for 01/14/2021: ORGO, NK, ORTX, VHT, IBB, IYH

Health care stocks were unchanged before markets open on Thursday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT), the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH), and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were all flat.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) surged almost 36% after enrolling the first patient in a phase 3 trial of ReNu, an investigational therapy for the management of symptomatic knee osteoarthritis, a degenerative disease that affects the joint.

Nantkwest (NK) shares also rose more than 34% after the company reported positive interim data from pivotal trials testing the ability of natural killer and T-cell therapy in improving survival rates of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. The studies, which were based on the 2017 Cancer Moonshot Quilt trial, appear to validate the theory that by orchestrating natural killer and T-cell therapy, survival rates could be improved without high-dose chemotherapy, the company said.

Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) lost 1%. The company said Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration granted a regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to OTL-200, a candidate treatment for a brain disease called metachromatic leukodystrophy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.