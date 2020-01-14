Health Care Sector Update for 01/14/2020: MMSI,RTIX,ADAP

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.15%

PFE +1.42%

ABT +0.59%

MRK +0.35%

AMGN +1.35%

Health care stocks were rising slightly, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up 0.34 as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) climbed 12% on Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed Starboard Value now holds 9.0% of its outstanding stock, acquiring almost 5 million of the medical device company's shares. The activist hedge fund said it has no plans at this time to seek changes at the company but it left open the prospect it could recommend certain actions in the future.

In other sector news:

(+) RTI Surgical (RTIX) gained 68% on Tuesday, easing from an early 96% advance that followed the medical device firm announcing the $490 million sale of its OEM business to Montagu Private Equity and also saying it expects to report revenue Q4 revenue of $79 million to $80 million for the December quarter, exceeding the $78.1 million analyst mean.

(+) Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) rose 12% after Tuesday saying it would partner with privately held Astellas Pharma to develop new stem-cell derived allogeneic T-cell therapies for treating certain types of cancer. Adaptimmune is eligible for up to $897.5 million in milestone payments as well as tiered royalties in the mid-single to mid-teen percentage digits of sales.

