Health Care Sector Update for 01/14/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, RTIX, TRXC, MREO

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.03%

PFE: +0.43%

ABT: flat

MRK: flat

AMGN: flat

The biggest stocks in the health care sector were mostly flat during pre-market trading hours on Tuesday.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(+) RTI Surgical (RTIX), which surged more than 104% after announcing that it has agreed to sell its OEM business to Montagu Private Equity for a total consideration of $490 million.

Furthermore, the company said it expects to report revenue of $79 million to $80 million in Q4, compared with Wall Street's revenue expectations of $78.1 million.

(+) Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO), which gained more than 11% after reporting additional endpoint data from its phase 2b clinical study of setrusumab in adults with type I, III or IV osteogenesis imperfecta, which is also known as brittle-bone disease.

(+) TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), which rose more than 58% after announcing that the company has filed a 510(k) submission with an Intelligent Surgical Unit designed to enable machine vision capabilities on the Senhance Surgical System.

