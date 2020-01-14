Health Care Sector Update for 01/14/2020: IRIX,MMSI,RTIX,ADAP

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were adding to modest gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Iridex (IRIX) raced 49% higher on Tuesday after the ophthalmic medical technology company said it expects to report between $11.6 million to $11.8 million in revenue for its fiscal Q4 ended Dec. 28, improving on its $11.5 million during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by at least $700,000. Iridex will report its fiscal Q4 and FY19 financial results in March.

In other sector news:

(+) RTI Surgical (RTIX) gained 66% on Tuesday, easing from an early 96% advance that followed the medical device firm announcing the $490 million sale of its OEM business to Montagu Private Equity and also saying it expects to report revenue Q4 revenue of $79 million to $80 million for the December quarter, exceeding the $78.1 million analyst mean.

(+) Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) climbed 11% on Tuesday after a new regulatory filing showed Starboard Value now holds 9.0% of its outstanding stock, acquiring almost 5 million of the medical device company's shares. The activist hedge fund said it has no plans at this time to seek changes at the company but it left open the prospect it could recommend certain actions in the future.

(+) Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) still was 1% higher, giving back most of a 12% gain earlier Tuesday that followed it saying it would partner with privately-held Astellas Pharma to develop new stem-cell-derived allogeneic T-cell therapies for treating certain types of cancer. Adaptimmune is eligible for up to $897.5 million in milestone payments as well as tiered royalties in the mid-single to mid-teen percentage digits of sales.

