Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2023: SHPH,ANAB,UNH

Health care stocks were moderately higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) raced almost 27% higher after the radiation therapy company late Thursday issued a $4.3 million 5% senior secured convertible note maturing in March 2025 to an unnamed institutional investor. The investor also received a four-year warrant to buy up to 1.02 million Shuttle shares at $2.35 each, it said.

AnaptysBio (ANAB) climbed almost 14% after the immuno-oncology company Friday authorized a $50 million stock buyback program running through the end of the year. AnaptysBio completed 2022 with more than $575 million in cash and equivalents and said it currently has enough resources to operate for at least four years.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was rising 0.1% Friday afternoon, easing from an early 3% advance, after the health care insurer topped Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results, earning $5.34 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, on $82.79 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been looking for a non-GAAP profit of $5.17 per share on $82.53 billion in revenue.

