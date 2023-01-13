Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2023: SHPH, ALVO, UNH, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.5% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.2%.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (SHPH) was rallying 30% after saying it has issued a $4.3 million senior secured convertible note maturing in March 2025 to an unnamed institutional investor, generating about $4 million in net proceeds after deducting underwriter discounts and other offering expenses.

Alvotech (ALVO) and Fuji Pharma said they have broadened their exclusive marketing partnership in Japan with the addition of a new undisclosed biosimilar candidate. Alvotech was down 2.5% in recent premarket activity.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.34 per share, up from $4.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.17. UnitedHealth Group was 0.9% lower recently.

