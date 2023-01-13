US Markets
SHPH

Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2023: SHPH, ALVO, UNH, XLV, IBB

January 13, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.5% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.2%.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (SHPH) was rallying 30% after saying it has issued a $4.3 million senior secured convertible note maturing in March 2025 to an unnamed institutional investor, generating about $4 million in net proceeds after deducting underwriter discounts and other offering expenses.

Alvotech (ALVO) and Fuji Pharma said they have broadened their exclusive marketing partnership in Japan with the addition of a new undisclosed biosimilar candidate. Alvotech was down 2.5% in recent premarket activity.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.34 per share, up from $4.48 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.17. UnitedHealth Group was 0.9% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHPH
ALVO
UNH
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.