Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2023: JSPR, SHPH, ANAB, UNH

Health care stocks were moderately higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR) gained 7.9% after saying it will present positive data for its briquilimab lead product candidate to treat acute myeloid leukemia in older adults undergoing stem cell transplantation at an industry conference next month.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) raced more than 32% higher after the radiation therapy company late Thursday issued a $4.3 million 5% senior secured convertible note maturing in March 2025 to an unnamed institutional investor. The investor also received a four-year warrant to buy up to 1.02 million Shuttle shares at $2.35 each, it said.

AnaptysBio (ANAB) climbed over 14% after the immuno-oncology company plans a $50 million stock buyback program running through the end of the year. AnaptysBio completed 2022 with more than $575 million in cash and equivalents and said it currently has enough resources to operate for at least four years.

To the downside, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was falling 1.3%, easing from an early 3% advance, after the health care insurer topped Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results, earning $5.34 per share, excluding one-time items, on $82.79 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been looking for a non-GAAP profit of $5.17 per share on $82.53 billion in revenue.

