Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2022: VYNE,DERM,DNLI,PCVX,BBLN

Health care stocks extended their afternoon retreat, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was down 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was dropping 2.1% in late trade.

In company news, VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) plunged Thursday, staying within close range of its 23% drop to a record low of $0.77 a share after announcing the sale of its Molecule Stabilizing Technology franchise to Journey Medical (DERM) for $25 million and using the proceeds to fund future development of its immuno-inflammatory drug pipeline. The sellers are also eligible for up to $450 million in milestone payments based on net sales of the franchise's products. Journey Medical shares also were 4.8% lower this afternoon.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) fell nearly 13%, earlier sinking almost 22% to its lowest level since July 2020, after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the new drug application for its DNL919 prospective treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The agency is expected to provide an official letter detailing its action in around 30 days.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) dropped 9.9% after the vaccines company priced a $100 million public offering of 2.5 million shares and an equal number of pre-funded warrants at $20 each, representing a 9.1% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

Among gainers, Babylon Holdings (BBLN) rose almost 16% after the digital health care company Thursday said it expects revenue in a range of $900 billion to $1 billion for its FY22 that began Jan. 1, up from its previous guidance of $710 million and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $704.3 million in revenue this year. The company also is expecting to meet its 2021 revenue target of $321 million. The Street is at $318.8 million.

