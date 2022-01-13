Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2022: DNLI, PCVX, BBLN

Health care stocks were retreating this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.6%.

In company news, Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) fell nearly 13%, earlier sinking almost 22% to its lowest level since July 2020, after the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the new drug application for its DNL919 prospective treatment for Alzheimer's disease. The agency is expected to provide an official letter detailing its action in around 30 days.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) dropped over 11% after the vaccines company priced a $100 million public offering of 2.5 million shares and an equal number of pre-funded warrants at $20 each, representing a 9.1% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

Babylon Holdings (BBLN) rose more than 15% after the digital health care company Thursday said it expects revenue in a range of $900 billion to $1 billion for its FY22 that began Jan. 1, up from its previous guidance of $710 million and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting $704.3 million in revenue this year. The company also is expecting to meet its 2021 revenue target of $321 million. The Street is at $318.8 million.

