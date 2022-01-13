Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2022: ADGI, DERM, PCVX, BIIB

Health care stocks were mixed ahead of Thursday's opening bell. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was up 0.4% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was down 0.3% recently.

Adagio Therapeutics (ADGI) climbed nearly 15% as its lead monoclonal antibody ADG20 demonstrated neutralization activity against the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Journey Medical (DERM) declined more than 7% after announcing the acquisition of Vyne Therapeutics' (VYNE) Molecule Stabilizing Technology franchise for an upfront payment of $20 million and an additional $5 million on the deal's one-year anniversary. Vyne climbed 9%.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) dropped nearly 6% as it priced a public offering of 2.5 million common shares at $20 per share, and pre-funded warrants to purchase the same number shares at $19.999 per underlying share, for expected gross proceeds of about $100 million.

Biogen (BIIB) fell more than 1%, extending yesterday's 6.7% slump when Medicare announced that it was restricting patient access to its Alzheimer's drug.

