Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2021: MRNS,HSKA,HARP,ABBV

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.5%.

In company news, Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) rose 6% after it received a positive response from the US Food and Drug Administration supporting the filing of a new-drug application for the use of the company's oral ganaxolone drug candidate in children and young adults with CDKL5 deficiency disorder following positive data from phase III testing of the anti-seizure medication. Marinus is expecting to submit the new-drug application for ganazolone by the mid-2021.

Heska Corp. (HSKA) declined 1.2% after the veterinary diagnostic products company Wednesday announced plans to acquire Lacuna Diagnostics, a provider of point-of-care diagnostics, digital cytology technology, and telemedicine services. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) has turned 2.5% lower this afternoon, giving back a more than 5% gain earlier Wednesday that followed it saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for its HPN217 drug candidate it is co-developing with AbbVie (ABBV) for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Harpoon is expected to report interim data from phase I/II testing of HPN217 later this year and is planning to begin the dose-expansion portion of the trial during the second half of 2021. AbbVie was 2.9% higher this afternoon.

