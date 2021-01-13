US Markets
CLPT

Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2021: CLPT, REGN, PRVB, VHT, IYH, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were trading lower during pre-bell Wednesday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) ETF was down 0.7% and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) ETF was down 1%. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was marginally lower.

ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) gained nearly 9% after announcing late Tuesday that it expects Q4 revenue of $3.7 million, representing a 14% growth from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for $3.3 million in revenue.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was also up more than 2% after announcing that the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense have agreed to purchase 1.25 million additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail therapy. The agreement was valued at up to $2.63 billion.

Meanwhile, Provention Bio (PRVB) retreated more than 11% after launching on Tuesday an underwritten public offering of 6 million common shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLPT REGN PRVB VHT IYH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular