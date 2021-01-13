Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2021: CLPT, REGN, PRVB, VHT, IYH, IBB

Health care stocks were trading lower during pre-bell Wednesday. The Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) ETF was down 0.7% and the iShares Dow Jones US Healthcare (IYH) ETF was down 1%. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was marginally lower.

ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) gained nearly 9% after announcing late Tuesday that it expects Q4 revenue of $3.7 million, representing a 14% growth from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for $3.3 million in revenue.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was also up more than 2% after announcing that the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense have agreed to purchase 1.25 million additional doses of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail therapy. The agreement was valued at up to $2.63 billion.

Meanwhile, Provention Bio (PRVB) retreated more than 11% after launching on Tuesday an underwritten public offering of 6 million common shares.

