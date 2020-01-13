Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2020: JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, IOVA, OCX, NVTA

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.28%

PFE: +0.43%

ABT: flat

MRK: flat

AMGN: flat

The majority of the biggest stocks in the health care sector were flat during pre-market trading hours on Monday.

Health care stocks moving on news include:

(+) OncoCyte (OCX), which gained more than 7% before markets open on Monday. The company said it has recently agreed to acquire privately-held Insight Genetics for $12 million, consisting of $7 million cash and the rest in shares.

(+) InVitae (NVTA), which was up more than 6% after reporting preliminary revenue for 2019 of about $216 million, up more than 45% from a year earlier.

(-) Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), which was down more than 1%. The company recently agreed to an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Cellectis (CLLS) to develop tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to create more potent cancer therapeutics. It also obtained a license from Novartis (NVS) to develop and commercialize IOV-3001, an antibody cytokine engrafted protein that helps in the treatment of certain cancers.

