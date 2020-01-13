Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2020: INGN,ABMD,OCX,IOVA,CLLS,NVS

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were lower late Monday, giving back small gains from earlier in the session. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was falling over 0.3% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling nearly 1.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Inogen (INGN) dropped 22 after the medical device company projected an 8.2% to 9.4% decline in Q4 revenue compared with year-ago, falling $78.4 to $79.4 million during the three months ended Jan. 31 and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $89.94 million in revenue. The company blamed component-part shortages for the shortfall and said the shipment delays will likely continue into the current quarter and lowered its FY20 revenue forecast at least $11.2 million under analyst estimates.

In other sector news:

(+) OncoCyte (OCX) rose over 6% after the cancer diagnostics company announced plans to acquire privately-held Insight Genetics for $12 million, consisting of $7 million cash and the rest in shares. Separately, the company Monday also said its DetermaRx - previously known as the Razor treatment stratification test - was now commercially available in the United States and has been approved by regulators for Canadian sales.

(-) Abiomed (ABMD) tumbled about 11% after the implantable heart-assist device company revised its FY20 revenue outlook to a new range of $846 million to $877 million, down from its prior forecast expecting $885 million to $925 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $885.8 million in annual revenue for the 12 months ending March 31.

(-) Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) slid more than 12% Monday afternoon. The company recently agreed to an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Cellectis (CLLS) to develop tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to create more potent cancer therapeutics and also obtained a license from Novartis (NVS) to develop and commercialize the IOV-3001 an antibody cytokine engrafted protein to treat certain cancers.

