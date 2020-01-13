Health Care Sector Update for 01/13/2020: ABMD,OCX,IOVA,CLLS,NVS

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.19%

PFE -0.10%

ABT -0.40%

MRK -0.22%

AMGN -1.20%

Health care stocks were mixed on Monday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling nearly 1.4%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Abiomed (ABMD) tumbled more than 12% after the implantable heart-assist device company revised its FY20 revenue outlook to a new range of $846 million to $877 million, down from its prior forecast expecting $885 million to $925 million and trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $885.8 million in annual revenue for the 12 months ending March 31.

In other sector news:

(+) OncoCyte (OCX) rose almost 9% after the cancer diagnostics company announced plans to acquire privately held Insight Genetics for $12 million, consisting of $7 million cash and the rest in shares. Separately, the company Monday also said its DetermaRx - previously known as the Razor treatment stratification test - was now commercially available in the United States and has been approved by regulators for Canadian sales.

(-) Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) slid 11% Monday afternoon. The company recently agreed to an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Cellectis (CLLS) to develop tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes to create more potent cancer therapeutics and also obtained a license from Novartis (NVS) to develop and commercialize the IOV-3001 an antibody cytokine engrafted protein to treat certain cancers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.