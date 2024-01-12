News & Insights

US Markets
UNH

Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2024: UNH, BFLY, DYN, XLV, IBB

January 12, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently declining by 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.3% higher.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.16 per share, up from $5.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.99. UnitedHealth Group was slipping past 4% in recent premarket activity.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) was up more than 4% after saying it expects to exceed its outlook for 2023 revenue. In November, the company said it expected full-year revenue of at least $64 million.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) was over 2% higher after saying it closed a public offering of 19.7 million common shares at $17.50 each for gross proceeds of about $345.1 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
BFLY
DYN
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.