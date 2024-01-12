Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2024: UNH, BFLY, DYN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) recently declining by 0.1% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.3% higher.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $6.16 per share, up from $5.34 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $5.99. UnitedHealth Group was slipping past 4% in recent premarket activity.

Butterfly Network (BFLY) was up more than 4% after saying it expects to exceed its outlook for 2023 revenue. In November, the company said it expected full-year revenue of at least $64 million.

Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) was over 2% higher after saying it closed a public offering of 19.7 million common shares at $17.50 each for gross proceeds of about $345.1 million.

