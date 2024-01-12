News & Insights

US Markets
NVO

Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2024: NVO, UNH, MCK

January 12, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell Friday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) each shedding 0.3%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss drug Wegovy and similar weight-loss medications aren't linked to suicidal thoughts, the US Food and Drug Administration said. The agency said its preliminary review found no evidence after evaluating clinical trials and the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System. Novo Nordisk shares rose 0.3%.

UnitedHealth (UNH) on Friday reported better-than-expected Q4 results, while the health insurer's medical costs rose. Its shares slumped 3.6%.

McKesson (MCK) is looking to sell its Canadian drugstore chain Rexall and has been in contact with prospective buyers, The Globe and Mail reported late Thursday. McKesson shares dropped 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVO
UNH
MCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.