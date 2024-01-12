Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2024: ARDX, NVO, UNH, MCK

Health care stocks fell late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.4%

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.1%.

In corporate news, Ardelyx's (ARDX) commercial launch of Xphozah will attract "substantial attention" in 2024 as there's a strong intent to prescribe the kidney drug to patients based on market research, Wedbush said in a report. The investment firm raised its price target on the stock to $13 from $9 and reiterated the outperform rating. Ardelyx shares rose 3.4%.

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) weight-loss drug Wegovy and similar weight-loss medications aren't linked to suicidal thoughts, the US Food and Drug Administration said. The agency said its preliminary review found no evidence after evaluating clinical trials and the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System. Novo Nordisk shares rose 0.5%.

UnitedHealth (UNH) on Friday reported better-than-expected Q4 results, while the health insurer's medical costs rose. Its shares slumped 3.6%.

McKesson (MCK) is looking to sell its Canadian drugstore chain Rexall and has been in contact with prospective buyers, The Globe and Mail reported late Thursday. McKesson shares dropped 0.6%.

