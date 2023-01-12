Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2023: ORMP, OGI, SLP, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.23% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 1.1% higher.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) stock was shedding more than 73% after the company said its phase 3 trial of ORMD-0801 in patients with Type 2 diabetes failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

Organigram Holdings (OGI) shares were up 6% after the company reported a fiscal Q1 net income of CA$5.3 million ($3.9 million), swinging from a net loss of CA$1.3 million a year earlier.

Simulations Plus (SLP) shares were nearly 2% higher after the company said it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $20 million worth of its outstanding common shares, as part of a $50 million repurchase program authorized by the company's board.

