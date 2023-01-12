Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2023: ORMP, ALKI, SLP

Health care stocks were narrowly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down just 0.l%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Oramed (ORMP) plunged as much as 78%, sinking to a record low of $2.32 a share, after saying it was ending work on an oral insulin therapy for patients with type 2 diabetes after its ORMD-0801 drug candidate failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints during a phase 3 trial.

Akili (AKLI) fell 6% after the digital medicine company said it is eliminating 46 jobs - or about 30% of its current work force - in a bid to lower its operating costs. Akili also is expecting between $1.5 million to $2.5 million in severance and other termination-related costs in Q1.

Simulations Plus (SLP) shares rose 1.4% after the drug discovery firm announced an accelerated stock buyback agreement to reacquire $20 million shares from selected investors. The company previously authorized $50 million in share repurchase.

