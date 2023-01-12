Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2023: OGI, ORMP, ALKI, SLP

Health care stocks were narrowly lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down just 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Organigram Holdings (OGI) rose 7.8% on Thursday after the Canadian cannabis company reported Q1 net income of 5.3 million Canadian dollars ($4 million), reversing a prior-year net loss of CA$1.3 million, while revenue grew 43% year-over-year to a best-ever CA$30.4 million.

Simulations Plus (SLP) shares rose 2.2% after the drug discovery firm announced an accelerated stock buyback agreement to reacquire $20 million of its outstanding shares from selected investors. The company previous authorized $50 million in share repurchase.

Among decliners, Akili (AKLI) fell 8.4% after the digital medicine company said it is eliminating 46 jobs -- or about 30% of its current workforce -- in a bid to lower its operating costs. Akili also is expecting between $1.5 million to $2.5 million in severance and other termination-related costs during the current quarter ending March 31.

Oramed (ORMP) plunged as much as 78%, sinking to a record low of $2.32 a share, after Thursday saying it was ending work on an oral insulin therapy for patients with Type 2 diabetes after its ORMD-0801 drug candidate failed to meet its primary and secondary endpoints during late-stage testing to evaluate its efficacy controlling glucose levels in the bloodstream.

