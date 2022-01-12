Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2022: VCEL,NPCE,IRIX

Health care stocks were mostly lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was down 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index dropped 0.9%.

In company news, Vericel (VCEL) shares fell 7.2% after the biopharmaceutical company cut its FY21 revenue forecast, projecting growth of 25% to 26% over its $124.2 million in revenue for the prior year, compared with previous guidance of 27% to 30%. Wall Street expected Vericel to report $159.7 million in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, representing an increase of nearly 29% from FY20.

NeuroPace (NPCE) rose almost 11% after the medical device company overnight reported preliminary Q4 revenue of about $11 million, up 1.9% over year-ago levels and exceeding analyst consensus in a Capital IQ poll for $10.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Iridix (IRIX) shares gained more than 11% after the ophthalmic technology company said it expects to report Q4 revenue of $15.1 million to $15.3 million, up about 24% over the same quarter in 2020 and topping the analyst consensus in a Capital IQ poll for $14.01 million in revenue for the three months ended Jan. 1.

