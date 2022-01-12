Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2022: IMRN, PHG, BIIB, XLV, IBB

Health stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.15% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was climbing by 0.02%.

Immuron (IMRN) was gaining more than 56% after saying it was awarded $3.4 million in funding by the US Department of Defense, which the company will use to study a military-dose regimen for Travelan in treating infectious diarrhea.

Royal Philips (PHG) was slipping past 15% after saying it expects Q4 group sales of about 4.9 billion euros ($5.6 billion), about 350 million euros lower than its previous forecast. The Dutch health technology company said the decline was due to "intensified" global supply chain shortages, delays in customer equipment installations and the impact of its recall of ventilators.

Medicare plans to cover Biogen's (BIIB) Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, for patients enrolled in approved clinical trials, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said. Biogen was recently down more than 8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.