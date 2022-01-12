Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2022: ACRS,VCEL,NPCE,IRIX

Health care stocks were mostly lower shortly before Wednesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both falling 0.4% this afternoon.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was sinking 1.5%, extending its day-long retreat.

In company news, Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) dropped 13% after the biopharmaceuticals company said chief medical officer David Gordon left the company on Jan. 7. Aclaris did not immediately name a successor but the company said it expects to hire several key leadership positions over the next few months to support its operational plans and strategic direction.

Vericel (VCEL) fell 6.3% after the biopharmaceuticals company cut its FY21 revenue forecast, now expecting growth in a range of 25% to 26% over its $124.2 million in revenue during the prior-year period compared with its previous guidance looking for 27% to 30% growth. Wall Street has been expecting Vericel to report $159.7 million in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, representing a 28.6% increase over FY20 levels.

Among gainers, NeuroPace (NPCE) rose 8.71% after the medical device company overnight reported preliminary Q4 revenue of around $11 million in Q4, up 1.9% over year-ago levels and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $10.1 million in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31.

Iridix (IRIX) raced nearly 11% higher after the ophthalmic medical technology company late Tuesday said it expects to report between $15.1 million and $15.3 million in Q4 revenue, up about 24% over the same quarter in 2020 and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for $14.01 million in revenue for the three months ended Jan. 1.

