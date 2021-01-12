Health Care Sector Update for 01/12/2021: TTOO, BDX, BSX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.12% lower and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.18%.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) was surging past 21% after saying its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel test could potentially detect multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) was up more than 2% after saying it expects fiscal Q1 revenue of $5.3 billion, representing a 25.6% increase from the year-ago quarter on the back of demand for its COVID-19 diagnostic tests and other medical instrumentation.

Boston Scientific (BSX) was declining by nearly 3% recently after saying its preliminary results show net sales of about $2.71 billion in Q4, down 6.8% on a reported basis from a year ago and also lower than the $2.87 billion average analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

