Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2024: RCEL, PRAX, HCM, XLV, IBB

January 11, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Thursday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently down 0.7% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1%.

Avita Medical (RCEL) was advancing by more than 6% amid a multiyear distribution deal with Stedical Scientific to commercialize PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic matrix that facilitates wound healing, in the US.

Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) was down more than 6% after a planned public offering of its common stock and warrants.

Hutchmed (HCM) was more than 2% higher after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has accepted the company's new drug application and granted priority review for sovleplenib for the treatment of adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia.

