Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2024: PHG, CMND, ITGR, RCEL

Health care stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 0.9%.

In corporate news, Royal Philips (PHG) units agreed to pay at least $445 million in a proposed settlement to resolve a US class action lawsuit related to CPAP, BiPAP and ventilator devices sold from 2008 to 2021, Angeion Group, the settlement administrator, said Thursday in a statement. Philips shares fell 0.4%.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) shares tumbled 42% the company priced $2.4 million of registered direct and private placements of shares, warrants, and pre-funded warrants.

Integer (ITGR) shares rose 4%, a day after the company said it expects Q4 sales to rise 10% to 11% from a year earlier.

Avita Medical (RCEL) rose 3.3% after the company signed a distribution deal with Stedical Scientific to commercialize PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic matrix that facilitates wound healing, in the US.

