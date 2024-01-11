News & Insights

US Markets
PHG

Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2024: PHG, CMND, ITGR, RCEL

January 11, 2024 — 03:51 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 0.9%.

In corporate news, Royal Philips (PHG) units agreed to pay at least $445 million in a proposed settlement to resolve a US class action lawsuit related to CPAP, BiPAP and ventilator devices sold from 2008 to 2021, Angeion Group, the settlement administrator, said Thursday in a statement. Philips shares fell 0.4%.

Clearmind Medicine (CMND) shares tumbled 42% the company priced $2.4 million of registered direct and private placements of shares, warrants, and pre-funded warrants.

Integer (ITGR) shares rose 4%, a day after the company said it expects Q4 sales to rise 10% to 11% from a year earlier.

Avita Medical (RCEL) rose 3.3% after the company signed a distribution deal with Stedical Scientific to commercialize PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic matrix that facilitates wound healing, in the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PHG
CMND
ITGR
RCEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.