Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2024: ITGR, RCEL, HCM

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.1%.

In corporate news, Integer (ITGR) shares were gaining about 4% in recent trading, a day after the company said it expects Q4 sales to rise 10% to 11% from a year earlier.

Avita Medical (RCEL) rose past 3% after the company signed a distribution deal with Stedical Scientific to commercialize PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic matrix that facilitates wound healing, in the US.

Hutchmed (HCM) added almost 4% after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has accepted its new drug application and granted priority review for sovleplenib to treat adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.