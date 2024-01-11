News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2024: ITGR, RCEL, HCM

January 11, 2024 — 01:58 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index easing 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.1%.

In corporate news, Integer (ITGR) shares were gaining about 4% in recent trading, a day after the company said it expects Q4 sales to rise 10% to 11% from a year earlier.

Avita Medical (RCEL) rose past 3% after the company signed a distribution deal with Stedical Scientific to commercialize PermeaDerm, a biosynthetic matrix that facilitates wound healing, in the US.

Hutchmed (HCM) added almost 4% after saying China's National Medical Products Administration has accepted its new drug application and granted priority review for sovleplenib to treat adults with primary immune thrombocytopenia.

