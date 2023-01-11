US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2023: HALO,TNDM,RVMD

Health care stocks were drifting Wednesday with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both up about 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.4%

Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) slumped 10% after the biopharma technology company late Tuesday said it expects to earn $2.50 to $2.65 per share during 2023, excluding one-time items, on $815 million to $845 million in revenue. Wall Street projected a $2.93 per share adjusted profit on $892.4 million in revenue.

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) fell 6.8% after the insulin pump company issued preliminary Q4 sales of $221 million, up from $210 million in sales a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $221.5 million in Q4.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) climbed 12% after the precision oncology company said it expects to report a net loss of $245 million to $265 million for 2022, including $30 million to $35 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a $261.4 million loss on both a GAAP and adjusted basis.

