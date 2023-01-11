Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2023: BIOR, MASI, AAPL, AXNX, XLV, IBB

US Markets
Health care stocks were flat to higher premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.16% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive recently.

Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) was climbing past 20%, extending gains that followed pre-investigational new drug feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration and other program updates earlier this week.

Masimo (MASI) was gaining over 9% in value after saying a US administrative law judge has ruled that Apple (AAPL) infringed one of Masimo's pulse oximeter patents by importing and selling certain Apple watches within the US.

Axonics (AXNX) was over 8% higher after it reported preliminary Q4 revenue of $85.6 million to $86.0 million, up from $53.1 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $74.3 million.

