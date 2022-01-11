Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2022: ILMN,ACCD,BDTX,IMNM

Health care stocks were trading moderately higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.1%.

In company news, Illumina (ILMN) shares surged 16% after the supplier of genomic sequencing technology said it expects to report Q4 revenue of about $1.19 billion, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $1.1 billion in a Capital IQ poll.

Black Diamond (BDTX) shares climbed nearly 12% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the investigational new drug application for the company's BDTX-1535 experimental treatment for glioblastoma multiforme and non-small cell lung cancer. The company said it expects to start a phase 1 clinical trial of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor during the current quarter and to provide an update during the second half of 2023.

Accolade (ACCD) shares gained 27% after the health care consumer information company late Monday reported a profit of $0.31 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, versus a loss of $0.32 per share during the year-ago quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.78 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew more than 117% year-over-year to $83.5 million, exceeding the $75.9 million Street view, and the company raised its FY22 revenue forecast above the analyst mean.

To the downside, Immunome (IMNM) shares slipped 0.4%, paring a decline of more than 9% earlier Tuesday after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on its prospective COVID-19 treatment, asking Immunome to provide more information about the three-antibody cocktail before allowing it to begin clinical testing. Immunome said it still expects to report results from third-party lab testing of IMM-BCP-01 against the omicron variant later this month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.