US Markets
ILMN

Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2022: ILMN,ACCD,BDTX,IMNM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were trading moderately higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index climbed 1.1%.

In company news, Illumina (ILMN) shares surged 16% after the supplier of genomic sequencing technology said it expects to report Q4 revenue of about $1.19 billion, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $1.1 billion in a Capital IQ poll.

Black Diamond (BDTX) shares climbed nearly 12% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the investigational new drug application for the company's BDTX-1535 experimental treatment for glioblastoma multiforme and non-small cell lung cancer. The company said it expects to start a phase 1 clinical trial of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor during the current quarter and to provide an update during the second half of 2023.

Accolade (ACCD) shares gained 27% after the health care consumer information company late Monday reported a profit of $0.31 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, versus a loss of $0.32 per share during the year-ago quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.78 per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew more than 117% year-over-year to $83.5 million, exceeding the $75.9 million Street view, and the company raised its FY22 revenue forecast above the analyst mean.

To the downside, Immunome (IMNM) shares slipped 0.4%, paring a decline of more than 9% earlier Tuesday after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on its prospective COVID-19 treatment, asking Immunome to provide more information about the three-antibody cocktail before allowing it to begin clinical testing. Immunome said it still expects to report results from third-party lab testing of IMM-BCP-01 against the omicron variant later this month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILMN ACCD BDTX IMNM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular