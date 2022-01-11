Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2022: ACCD, PACB, CVS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was 0.12% higher and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently flat.

Accolade (ACCD) was gaining more than 12% after late Monday it posted a fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.31, reversing a loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.78 per share, if comparable.

PacBio (PACB) reported Q4 preliminary revenue of $36 million, up from $27.1 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $36.7 million. PacBio was recently down more than 11%.

CVS Health (CVS) was climbing past 1% after saying it now expects full-year 2021 adjusted earnings of $8.33 to $8.38 per share, up from its prior projection of at least $8 per share.

