Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2022: ACCD, BDTX, MNM

Health care stocks were little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was 0.2% higher.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.9%.

In company news, Accolade (ACCD) gained over 28% after the health care consumer information company late Monday reported a surprise profit of $0.31 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended Nov. 30, reversing a $0.32 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.78 per share loss. Revenue grew more than 117% year-over-year to $83.5 million, exceeding the $75.9 million Street view, and the company also raised its FY22 revenue forecast above the analyst mean.

Black Diamond (BDTX) climbed 9.3% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared the investigational new drug application for the company's BDTX-1535 experimental treatment for glioblastoma multiforme and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is expecting to begin phase I testing of the epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor during the current quarter and provide a clinical update during the second half of 2023.

Immunome (IMNM) shares rose 1.8%, reversing a more than 9% decline earlier Tuesday after the company overnight saying the US Food and Drug Administration placed a clinical hold on the company's prospective COVID-19 treatment, asking Immunome to provide more information about the three-antibody cocktail before allowing it to begin clinical testing. Despite the new regulatory hurdle, Immunome also said it still expects to report results from third-party lab testing of IMM-BCP-01 against the Omicron variant later this month.

