Health Care Sector Update for 01/11/2021: LLY, MESO, GILD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.21% higher, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was down 0.49% in recent trading.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was gaining over 13% in value after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted a supplemental new drug application for Jardiance aimed at reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure and to slow kidney function decline in adults with chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction.

Mesoblast (MESO) was surging past 47% after it reported additional results from its phase three trial showing that a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L caused substantial and durable reductions in heart attacks, strokes and cardiac deaths of patients with chronic heart failure.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) was over 1% higher as it raised its full-year 2020 adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $6.98 and $7.08 from its previous guidance of between $6.25 and $6.60. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $6.60.

